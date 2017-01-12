January 12, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

Harlem, Florida

BY EVAN WILLIAMS
EACH YEAR IN MAY, PEOPLE WHO GREW UP in Harlem then left come from all over the United States to the community's Brown Sugar Festival. But for many drivers passing by on U.S. 27, midway between Fort Myers and West Palm Beach, Harlem is nowhere.

Uncommon Friends Foundation taking scholarship applications

The Uncommon Friends Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2017 student scholarships, which will be awarded to deserving students, veterans, struggling adults and single parents who are pursuing degrees in education, law, technology and ot

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Historic Cookie House tours begin   Charlotte County Historical Center will be offering tours of the historic Cookie House. The cookie House was part of the 10-acre research compound known as the Bass Biological Laboratory founded by John F.

Florida Lottery hits record $6.2 billion in 2016 sales

The Florida Lottery has reached a new record of more than $6.2 billion in sales during calendar year 2016, surpassing the previous year's sales by more than $411 million.

Special Sections

Real Estate News

House hunting

27920 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda

Imagine coming home to 12.76 acres and a beautifully newly remodeled four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with a pool on a sparkling freshwater lake, with a barn and wood shop, all centrally located in the beautiful Southwest Florida area.

Arts & Entertainment News

Artists find inspiration out of doors

BY SUSAN E. HOFFMAN
Special to Florida Weekly

The Peace River Painters owe their existence to Hurricane Charley. When the Category 4 storm churned up the Peace River in 2004, many buildings in Punta Gorda suffered damage, including the Visual Arts Center.

Legendary loss

Exceptional artists and entertainers died in 2016
BY NANCY STETSON
The year 2016 was full of unpredictability, rife with absurdity and also, sadly, a year of tremendous loss in the arts.

Abuse in the name of redemption shapes the lives of Irish lassies

FLORIDA WRITERS
phil JASON
¦ "The Magdalen Girls" by V.S. Alexander. Kensington. 304 pages. Trade paperback, $15.

Taxpayer cost for legislators’ health care premiums increases

BY ROGER WILLIAMS
On March 7, 160 men and women elected from districts representing 67 Florida counties and 20.7 million residents will begin the 2017 legislative session at the capitol in Tallahassee. And they will be well paid for it, both in salary and benefits.

Pending U.S. home sales backpedal in November

Pending home sales dipped in November to their lowest level in nearly a year as the brisk upswing in mortgage rates and not enough inventory dispirited some would-be buyers, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Sea level rise symposium Jan. 13

The Captiva Community Panel will present information about how rising seas could impact Captiva, Sanibel and Pine Island Sound at "Now In My Back Yard." The symposium will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan.

Run benefits Ronald McDonald charities

The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club will host Robbie's Run, a benefit for the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Care Mobile is a program of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida.

Business News

Face time

Despite booming growth in the technology of social media, networking experts say the road to success is through actually meeting people.
BY NANCI THEORET
Florida Weekly Correspondent

Sorry to say it, millennials and you other tech addicts, but at some point you're going to have to stow away the smartphone and brave the world, meet people, shake a few hands and talk about, well, your business and how you can help a potential

Macy’s numbers reflect a downward trend for department stores

MONEY & INVESTING
eric BRETAN
As my wife will tell you, I can't stand shopping. This is especially true of clothes shopping. I never know what looks good on me or what style of jeans happens to be in at the moment.

