February 2, 2017 RSS feed / Top News

2p1.jpg

Investing in Seniors

Developers are pouring millions of dollars into new senior communities that are opening across the region, and say more are planned
BY EVAN WILLIAMS
ewilliams@floridaweekly.com
SENIOR COMMUNITIES WITH VARYING levels of amenities have been popping up across Southwest Florida as developers prepare for waves of Silent Generation members and soon the baby boomer generation, whose oldest members are edging into their 70s. More...

Storybook Ball benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities

The 23rd annual Storybook Ball, a benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities, takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs. More...

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

City of Punta Gorda plans job fair More...

Special Sections

Real Estate News

House hunting

4390 Marcella Terrace, North Port

Well-maintained 3/2/2 Malibu pool home built in 2005. Has only had one owner. Corner lot with much sought-after split floor plan. Volume ceilings, nice open kitchen and dinette area with breakfast bar. Lots of cabinets and solid surface counter top. More...

Founder’s Square The heart of Babcock Ranch

The band shell that will host concerts for those gathered on an inviting green has been completed. On the opposite side of the green, a splash pad is nearly finished and waiting to hear the playful laughter of children of all ages. More...

Click here for all stories

Symposium highlights music in brain health and therapy

SPECIAL TO FLORIDA W EKLY

Research and evidence-based clinical practice have demonstrated the effectiveness of music toward the development and maintenance of brain health across the span of one’s life. More...

Southwest Florida Birding Seminar includes experts, bird watching

Birders are invited to explore the science and value of birds in Southwest Florida and beyond at the third annual Southwest Florida Birding Seminar on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11.  More...

Famed snake catchers from India snagging Everglades pythons

Two Irula tribesmen — world-renowned snake catchers from India — removed 13 pythons, including four on their first visit to Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge on North Key Largo in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. More...

Business News

The extermination business

In winter, insects and rats try to head indoors in Florida, keeping pest control firms busy
BY ROGER WILLIAMS
rwilliams@floridaweekly.com

If you’re an entomologist, the names and numbers may fascinate or even delight you. But if you prefer a bug-free life in which the facts of the matter remain obscure, this story may not be for you. Unless you’re willing to make a call. More...

Smoot-Hawley Tariff should be a history lesson for President Trump

MONEY & INVESTING
eric BRETAN
estaterick@gmail.com

When does an economics lesson become absolutely hilarious? More...

Click here for all stories

Arts & Entertainment News

DONNA VALENTI

... exposes her inner photographer
BY BOB MASSEY
bmassey@floridaweekly.com

YOU CAN TAKE A GIRL OUT of the Big Apple, but you can’t take the Big Apple out of the girl. More...

Mood, films at Sundance project gloom amidst parties

BY ERIC RADDATZ
eraddatz@floridaweekly.com

Humans — we have a problem. We. Are. All. Going. To. Die. More...

Keep believing, keep pretending, keep practicing

FLORIDA WRITERS
phil JASON
philjreviews@gmail.com

¦ “I am Jim Henson” by Brad Meltzer. Illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos. Dial Books for Young Readers. 40 pages. Hardcover, $14.99. More...

Click here for all stories
Top News RSS feed