The State of Women

BY ROBIN DEMATTIA
Florida Weekly Correspondent
WOMEN IN FLORIDA HAVE HIGHER rates of poverty, lower educational attainment and lower access to health insurance coverage than women in the U.S. overall.

Georgia couple first to sign contract for home in Babcock Ranch

Master Developer Kitson & Partners announced that Sarasota-based Homes by Towne has processed the first binding sales contract for the construction of an end-user residence at Babcock Ranch, a new 18,000-acre eco-centric, solar-powered town being

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Bloodmobile will be at biz expo

Special Sections

Real Estate News

House hunting

940 Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda

This fantastic home in Punta Gorda Isles has been completely remodeled and updated in the past three years. All new appliances, ceiling fans, light fixtures, paint and tile floors.

EDO director Pears named to Top 50 list

SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY

Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, has announced its 2017 list of North America's Top 50 Economic Developers.

7-Eleven seeking new franchisees in Southwest Florida

Convenience retailer 7-Eleven Inc., recently awarded the top spot on the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine, invites those who want to learn about franchise opportunities to a free seminar from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb.

Restoration project underway to restore vintage steam locomotive

U.S. Sugar recently re-acquired Engine No. 148, a steam locomotive it used in the 1950s to haul sugarcane from the fields to its mill. The steam engine, purchased from a private owner, is expected to be restored in the next year or so. U.S.

RSW airport has best year yet

A record number of passengers used Southwest Florida International Airport in 2016.  During December, 840,501 passengers traveled through the airport, an increase of 0.6 percent compared to December 2015.

Business News

Foreign sell-offs of U.S. bonds may slow Trump programs

eric BRETAN
estaterick@gmail.com

One of the key messages in Donald Trump's presidential campaign was that one of the ways to "Make America Great Again" is to abandon globalization/free trade and focus more on domestic issues and jobs.

Arts & Entertainment News

Happy whimsy

Atlanta artist one of more than 200 to show work at ArtFest Fort Myers 2017
BY NANCY STETSON
nstetson@floridaweekly.com

A bear and a little girl in a tiny boat, rowing in front of the moon. A house with strings attached to birds, with a sky of German sheet music. A conventional looking family with prism beams of light streaming out of their eyes.

SaraSolo Festival celebrates the performance power of one

BY NANETTE CRIST
Florida Weekly correspondent

Imagine standing on a stage looking out into a sea of expectant faces. Your job is to tell a story that will transport audience members to a different world.  Will they join you on your journey?

Imperiled newspaper industry sets stage for desperation and doom

FLORIDA WRITERS
phil JASON
philjreviews@gmail.com

¦ "Unpunished" by Lisa Black. Kensington Books. 320 pages. Hardcover, $25.

